More than 60 dogs have been removed from a home in Cleveland after the animals were found crammed in small rooms and living in deplorable conditions.According to the Houston SPCA, the dogs were found inside the home with urine soaked floors and feces smeared on the walls. Officials said some of the dogs suffered from medical conditions, including hair loss, skin issues and upper respiratory infections.The owner of the home was given a notice to change the living conditions, but failed to make any improvements, officials said.The 67 dogs were then removed by the SPCA after Liberty County deputies were able to obtain a civil seizure warrant.Houston SPCA hopes a court order will give them custody of the dogs.