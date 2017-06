A Florida mother is under fire for allowing a snake to bite her 1-year-old daughter and then posting the incident on Facebook.In the video, the baby can be seen reaching into the plastic box and then the snake biting the baby.The woman said her child was not hurt and called the incident a "learning lesson.""It had bitten me and my son and didn't leave a mark, several times," she said. "So, I thought it was a good opportunity to introduce her without actually getting hurt."The Highland County Sheriff's Office is investigating.