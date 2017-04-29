For more than seven years, a mother in Spring has struggled to figure out what happened to her teenage daughter.Ali Lowitzer disappeared April 26, 2010, after getting off her school bus at the end of her street.She never made it home."Every day I want to see Ali walk through that door," said her mother, Joann Lowitzer.She's putting together a benefit to help raise money to continue the search for Ali."She was stolen from her family and stolen from her future," Joann said.The sheriff's office investigation grew cold. Leads dried up. No arrests ever made.But her mother doesn't quit.She hired a private investigator and they now believe Ali was kidnapped -- a victim of sex trafficking. She hears of other cases where victims return home - she even once met Elizabeth Smart - who was held against her will for nine months before finding freedom.Joann Lowitzer said Smart gave her advice."She told me not to give up," Joann said.Still, this mother with a broken heart sits in her daughter's room, wondering whether she will ever see her little girl again."I kinda get angry, and I say, when is it gonna be Ali's turn?"The benefit is being held at Moosenuckles Bar, located at 4307 Treaschwig Road in Spring. It starts at 11 a.m. Sunday with a live auction at 3 p.m. The benefit will include barbecue, a photo booth, a bounce house, face painting, snow cones and a DJ.All of the proceeds go toward the effort to continue the search for Ali.