Mom of bullied boy who hanged self speaks at vigil

A balloon was released over the Samuel Pennypacker School Wednesday night where more than 100 people came together for a vigil in honor of Malik Kelly.The 10-year-old's mother discovered him dead last Thursday night after he hanged himself.She was overwhelmed by the community support."This right here means a lot. It just shows me that my baby was so loved," Tynisha Kelly said.Malik's family says the little boy was a victim of bullying and something happened Thursday that was a breaking point, but the 10-year-old often kept his feelings to himself.During the vigil, classmates and Philadelphia school district staff, were among those mourning the little boy's loss.The district says they continue to offer grief counseling for students.Malik's aunt and mother had this message."It has to stop. Kids are dying around bullying, kids are losing their life," Atiya Rhodes said."I don't want another parent to ever, ever endure what I'm going through right now. These kids are hurting," Kelly said.In response to questions about Malik being bullied, the School District of Philadelphia said police are investigating.Malik's family said they couldn't comment on that investigation.