Mom charged after allegedly letting 11-year-old girl drive

Mom in court on endangering a child charge

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pasadena mother is facing charges after her 11-year-old daughter was reportedly caught driving.

Pasadena police pulled over a vehicle they say was speeding at nearly 50 mph in a 35 mph zone on Friday, with an underage driver at the wheel. Police say Maria Lopez's 11-year-old daughter was driving herself and her younger brother home.

Lopez, 25, is charged with two counts of endangering a child. She appeared in court Monday morning wearing a t-shirt that reads 'Nina's mom' on the back.

