NEWS

Mom arrested in Victorville for leaving 4 kids, ages 3 and under, in hot car

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom arrested for leaving kids in car (KTRK)

VICTORVILLE, California --
A mother was arrested in Victorville on Wednesday for leaving four kids, ages 3 and under, in a locked hot car for at least half an hour on a day when temperatures climbed to the triple digits, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 15400 block of Vallejo Street around 12:25 p.m. on a report of children left in a hot car unsupervised.

They found the children, a 3-year-old girl, two 2-year-old girls and a 1-year-old boy, locked inside a vehicle, with the engine off and the windows rolled up. The children were in the back seat and deputies saw no car seats.

Temperatures in Victorville reached a high of 102 degrees on Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

Deputies said when the mother spotted the deputies, she tried to leave in the car, with the children unsecured in the back seat.

Deputies arrested the mother and booked her for child cruelty. She is expected to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Friday.

Deputies identified the mother as Danessha Janee Williams, 28, a Los Angeles resident.

Fire department personnel examined the children at the scene, and they were released into the custody of a family member.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshot carchildrenu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police fire water cannons at G-20 protesters in Germany
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Venus Williams files emergency court order over fatal crash
Scene of NYC officer killing caught on surveillance video
More News
Top Stories
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
Deputies: Woman chews on meth bag found in buttocks
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Bomb scare turns into a blast from the past
Brain-eating amoebas: 8 things you need to know
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
Show More
Budweiser raises a bottle to Texas pride this summer
Woman killed trying to save pets from Bensalem fire ID'd
Police: Baby with needle in leg treated for drug overdose
Fire department warns parents about phone charger fires
Missing worker left because she was 'stressed out'
More News
Top Video
Man reunited with HFD members who saved his life
Splitsville: Remembering celebs who used to be together
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
Woman killed trying to save pets from Bensalem fire ID'd
More Video