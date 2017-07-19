Mom and brother of 14-year-old killed after birthday celebration have been arrested

Sources tell Eyewitness News the mother and older brother of a 14-year-old gunned down the day after his birthday have been arrested in connection with another crime.On Monday, O'Cyrus Breaux's mother was in tears, crying so hard she could barely get the words out.Breaux was hanging out in a driveway around 2 a.m. off Goodson Drive in Greenspoint when he was fatally shot.The honor roll student had just celebrated his birthday with family in north Houston.Marla Carter has new details on Eyewitness News at 6 on these exclusive breaking developments.