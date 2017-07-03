NEWS

Missing Katy-area teen with medical needs found safe

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A Katy-area teen who had been missing for two weeks has been found alive and well, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were looking for Kassy Daniel, who ran away from her home on June 19.

Kassy is 15 years old and was adopted when she was 3.

"She came to us with early childhood trauma involving neglect, abandonment and abuse and that has impacted her brain development and how she handles things emotionally and socially and intellectually," her mother Kristin Daniel said.

Kassy walked down the neighborhood street with only her phone on the night when she didn't return home.

"She was like, 'leave me alone,' and I said,' no, I'm gonna come with you,' and at that point, she took off, and I wasn't fast enough to keep up with her," Kristin said.

Since then, Detective Kizer with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and other investigators had been working double shifts trying to find Kassy.

"She has been known to get in a vehicle with a stranger to get some coffee," Det. Kizer said, "To her it's an innocent thing, to someone else it's more nefarious. That's also our concern because she doesn't have a fear of strangers."

It's not clear who Kassy was with or where she went.

