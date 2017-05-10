The missing 12-year-old boy with autism in Galveston County has been found safe, according to deputies.The Galveston County Sheriff's Office were searching for Fidel Hernandez, who was last seen by his mother at their home in Port Bolivar at 12:30 a.m.She told deputies that she realized her son was missing around 4:30 a.m. and searched for him before calling the sheriff's office. She said the front door of the residence was not open.Authorities said foul play was not suspected.TexasEquuSearch told ABC13 that Fidel was found in shallow water and is being treated for hypothermia at UTMB in Galveston.