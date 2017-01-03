Police are looking for help to track down two men who robbed a boutique at gunpoint and shot a woman in the back.The robbery happened at Katz Boutique at 14707 Eastex Freeway at about 2am on Christmas Eve.Two male suspects, with concealed faces and armed with handguns, entered the store and demanded money and property from a female employee at gunpoint. The suspects then entered the area where the cash registers are located and shot the employee one time in the back. The suspects stole a cash register and a safe from the business and fled the scene in an unknown direction.The victim, 23, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for her injuresAnyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.