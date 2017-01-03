NEWS

Suspects wanted after shooting woman during boutique robbery
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police searching for two suspects in shooting and robbery of northeast Houston boutique (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police are looking for help to track down two men who robbed a boutique at gunpoint and shot a woman in the back.

The robbery happened at Katz Boutique at 14707 Eastex Freeway at about 2am on Christmas Eve.

Two male suspects, with concealed faces and armed with handguns, entered the store and demanded money and property from a female employee at gunpoint. The suspects then entered the area where the cash registers are located and shot the employee one time in the back. The suspects stole a cash register and a safe from the business and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim, 23, was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital to be treated for her injures

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Robbery Division at 713-308-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Houston adult novelty shop chain handed $1M fine over synthetic pot allegations
Related Topics:
newsrobberysurveillancesurveillance videoHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during mall robbery
House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash
Hillary, Bill Clinton to Attend Trump's Inauguration
Body Found in Icy Pond May Be Missing 6-Year-Old
Delusion man claimed he had killed 'north side of Houston'
More News
Top Stories
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
Young JJ Watt fan to receive jersey and visit from star Texan
Woman gives birth to quadruplets while battling cancer
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during mall robbery
Ford cancels plant in Mexico, adding 700 jobs in US
Texas family blames FaceTime over 5-year-old death
Fox News star Megyn Kelly is headed to NBC News
Show More
Texans announce that Brock Osweiler will start
Deputy shoots armed man after shots fired inside ER
Delusion man claimed he had killed 'north side of Houston'
Video: Gas station fight before SUV slams into bus stop
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
More News
Top Video
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
More Video