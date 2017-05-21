Men shoot father in Spring Branch home

Breaking: HPD talks about shooting investigation in Spring Branch @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/xO54B215bm — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 21, 2017

Houston Police are investigating a shooting in the Spring Branch East area.It happened early Sunday morning.A man went to his parent's house to pick up his 3-year-old son, according to authorities.Police say the father opened the door and let two other men into the home. An argument began and the two men shot the father.His parents and young child were not hurt, but police say the child recognized the shooters.The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Officers are talking to witnesses right now to work to figure out what happened.