NEWS

Suspect arrested after brief standoff with SWAT team in northeast Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect arrested after brief standoff in NE Harris County, Mayra Moreno reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is in custody after a brief standoff with SWAT team members in northeast Harris County.

US Marshals have identified the suspect as Antonio Stebling Davis.

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force stepped in to catch him because he had been charged with another aggravated robbery. Davis was hiding out in his mother's attic, and turned himself in as soon as SWAT arrived.

He is a member of the 5-2 Hoover Crips, and was featured last week on stop Houston gangs billboard.


Houston Police Department's SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived at the residence on 50 Evanston just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No other details have been released.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsswathouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
3rd suspect in baby's death in jail on other charge
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Trump to visit France on Bastille Day
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
More News
Top Stories
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Sandra Bland case
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Business owner shot outside his company in SW Houston
Trade brings Chris Paul to Houston Rockets
Show More
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old near Dallas
3rd suspect in baby's death in jail on other charge
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Astros teach local kids about healthy living
More News
Top Video
Girl escapes kidnapping suspects
Employee remodels home and boat on company dime
Cypress drug bust involves possible fentanyl-derived heroin
Spring robbery suspect may be linked to multiple crimes
More Video