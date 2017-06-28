Update: Suspect in SWAT scene at 50 Evanston in custody without incident. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 28, 2017

A suspect is in custody after a brief standoff with SWAT team members in northeast Harris County.US Marshals have identified the suspect as Antonio Stebling Davis.The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force stepped in to catch him because he had been charged with another aggravated robbery. Davis was hiding out in his mother's attic, and turned himself in as soon as SWAT arrived.He is a member of the 5-2 Hoover Crips, and was featured last week on stop Houston gangs billboard.Houston Police Department's SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived at the residence on 50 Evanston just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.No other details have been released.