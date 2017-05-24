NEWS

Gov. Abbott expected to sign measure that creates harsher punishments for teacher-student relationships

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawmakers want harsher punishments for teacher-student relationships. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas lawmakers have given final approval to a measure cracking down on inappropriate relationships between teachers and students.

The bill requires principals and superintendents to report inappropriate teacher-student relationships or face jail time and fines up to $10,000. The teacher's family could also lose access to the teacher's pension.

RELATED: Teacher-student sex crimes - Recent convictions in Houston area
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at recent teacher-student sex crimes in the Houston area.



Under the bill, a teacher would automatically lose their license if they have to register as a sex offender. Teachers would also get training on how to properly handle personal boundaries and relationships with students.

The Texas Education Agency in 2016 opened more than 220 investigations that involved in appropriate teacher-student relationships.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign the measure into law on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsteachersimproper relationship with studentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manchester residents grapple with deadliest UK terror attack since 2005
Teacher, staff member brawl caught on video
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
More News
Top Stories
ONLY ON 13: Bus driver fired for 'reckless' driving
Teen mom, boyfriend charged for abuse of 8-month-old
ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip for possible terror targets
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Local man accused of leaking trade secrets to China
NWS: Microburst responsible for severe damage in Sealy
Rodeo offering 50% off surplus wine
Show More
'Modern Family's' Sarah Hyland opens up about her health, weight
Package thief enlists small child accomplice
Playboy playmate sentenced to probation in body-shaming case
DA: Drug counselors dead from heroin, fentanyl OD
Ridge Point football star names top college choices
More News
Top Video
Reporter alleges GOP House candidate 'body-slammed' him
Local man accused of leaking trade secrets to China
Rodeo offering 50% off surplus wine
What is a microburst?
More Video