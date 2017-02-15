EXPLOSION

Massive explosion lights up the skies over Refugio

A massive explosion in Refugio could be seen for 30 miles or more overnight (Photos courtesy, Rudy Carreon, Jr. )

Officials say there are no injuries after a reported explosion overnight in Refugio, about 45 minutes southwest of Victoria.

The fiery blast is believed to be from a plant in the city, but the Refugio County Sheriff's Office could not give Eyewitness News any further details.

Dispatchers told ABC13 that every member of the county sheriff's office was at the scene of the blast.

Resident Jake Ramirez posted video to Facebook showing the massive blaze illuminating the clouds above.

"It looks wild, it's pulsating," Ramirez says in his video. "Not really sure what that is...it looks beautiful, but it looks like a [expletive] fire."

Images sent in by a cousin of ABC13 producer John Carreon show the fire at a distance of about 30 miles away, showing the intensity and size of the explosion.

