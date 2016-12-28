NEWS

Masked gunmen target Denny's and IHOP restaurants; one customer shot

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several robberies happened overnight around the Houston area at Denny's and IHOP restaurants.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a possible connection into several armed robberies that happened overnight in the Houston area at Denny's and IHOP restaurants.

The robbery spree started around 11:30pm Tuesday at the Denny's on Westheimer near Dunvale where police say two masked gunmen tried to take cash from the register and customers. An employee ran out a side door that triggered the alarm. That spooked the robbers away.

About 40 minutes later, two men in the same getaway car stormed into the IHOP on the west Sam Houston Tollway. The suspects got away with some cash from the register. They tried to take money from customers, but an employee ran out the side door that sounded an alarm.

The men jumped into a silver Cadillac CTS before shooting at an employee. That person was not hit.

Around 1:30am, police say the masked men robbed the Denny's restaurant on Wilcrest and I-10 where they got away with cash. One customer, identified as David Muzal, allegedly fought back and was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital and is expected to survive.

There was another reported armed robbery at a Denny's in Sugar Land where police say gunmen forced employees to open a safe. Officers say they believe the suspects are the same armed robbers.

RELATED: Family "devastated" after loved one paralyzed in sex shop robbery

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Says She'll Co-Chair Women's March After Trump's Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side
Police investigating dead body found in burned van
Homeowner shoots 19-year-old burglar in face
Fog delaying multiple ships in Galveston area
Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn
Dylann Roof won't work to spare his life
Man charged after boy hit, killed by construction truck
Show More
LIVE: Eagle eggs expected to hatch
8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scouts
Father fatally stabbed inside Target store
Fulshear police get creative on social media
Man recovering after acid attack to his face
More News
Top Video
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Man recovering after acid attack to his face
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
More Video