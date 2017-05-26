EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1743546" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Homeland Security is investigating after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found drugs hidden in what appeared to be limes.

Police in Minnesota recovered 111 grams of marijuana, but it wasn't part of a drug bust.The marijuana was found in clothing donated to a children's charity clothing shop called Once Upon A Child in Maplewood, Minnesota.The Maplewood Police Department took a humorous approach to the incident, trolling the person who donated the clothes on Facebook."If you accidentally donated 111 grams of marijuana along with your clothing earlier to a local store, please come to the PD so we can reunite you! We know you spent a lot of time dividing them into these perfectly measured baggies & must be missing them," the Facebook read.The police department followed up with another post saying "Hey genius, Once Upon A Child thanks you for the clothing donation, but you forgot something in your pant pockets. Sucks to be you."So far, no one has come forward to claim the drug donation.