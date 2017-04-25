An assistant professor at Texas Christian University has created an Educational Attainment in America map that shows the education levels in every Houston neighborhood.The professor based the interactive map on census data. The map color coordinates dots with groups of various educational backgrounds.The groups represented are those with less than a high school education, high school graduates, people with associate's degrees, bachelor degrees, and graduate degrees.The map allows lets users search any part of the country, and also offers a zoom in and zoom out feature.