NEWS

Interactive map shows neighborhoods with smartest residents

EMBED </>More News Videos

An interactive maps shows the neighborhoods that have residents with the highest education.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An assistant professor at Texas Christian University has created an Educational Attainment in America map that shows the education levels in every Houston neighborhood.

The professor based the interactive map on census data. The map color coordinates dots with groups of various educational backgrounds.

The groups represented are those with less than a high school education, high school graduates, people with associate's degrees, bachelor degrees, and graduate degrees.

The map allows lets users search any part of the country, and also offers a zoom in and zoom out feature.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newseducationcensusHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier killing her dog
Rosenberg man accused of flashing girl near high school
White rhino joins Tinder for mate
Despite vaccination success, US still faces outbreaks
More News
Top Stories
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
5 things you didn't know about James Harden
Harden, Westbrook MVP battle down to the playoffs
Mother found dead in her bedroom in north Houston
Rosenberg man accused of flashing girl near high school
Check your piggy bank! Rare pennies worth $85,000
White rhino joins Tinder for mate
Show More
Chipotle's payment system has been breached
2 Spring women attacked steps from their apartments
Dog food recalled that may contain euthanasia drug
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier killing her dog
Party like it's 1994? Look back at Rockets' first title
More News
Top Video
Mother found dead in her bedroom in north Houston
Toddler being treated for rare 'childhood Alzheimer's'
Restaurant rage: Video of eatery dispute goes viral
Rice Village parking meters bring new issues
More Video