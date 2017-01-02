NEWS

Manhunt underway for home invasion suspects; north Houston neighborhood on lockdown
A home invasion on the north side of Houston prompted a massive police response Monday night.

Police were called to a home in the 10100 block of Rosbrock Dr. around 6:30 p.m. when a teenager said her father was being beaten by 5-10 men. There were two other small children inside the home, deputies said.

One man was taken to the hospital after being beaten by the suspects, deputies said.

When deputies were responding, they were met with gunfire, at least 20-30 rounds, deputies said. The suspects were able to flee through the back door, deputies said.

Areas around the 700 block of West Road were closed as police looked for the suspects in the area.

The ABC13 crews on the scene could see multiple law enforcement agencies with guns drawn.

Police continue to search for the men who are believed to be armed and dangerous, driving a white Jeep or white SUV, deputies said.

Inside the home, there was a large amount of drugs, police said. The suspects were able to get away with a "large amount" of cash, in excess of $50,000.

No police officers were injured and police did not return fire.
