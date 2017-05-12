NEWS

Man with gun killed in shootout with deputy outside bar in east Harris Co.

At least one deputy shot and killed a man who was seen firing a gun outside a east Harris County bar overnight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in east Harris County, where deputies shot and killed a suspect outside a bar.

Investigators are at Johnny B's Outlaw Saloon on Woodforest Boulevard near Normandy Street.

An eyewitness at the scene told ABC13 one or two deputies opened fire on a suspect around 2 a.m. after he was seen firing shots from his vehicle.

Witness Ralph Banda said Johnny B's was packed for a Rockets viewing party. As the night was ending, he says he heard gunshots and saw at least one deputy fire his gun.

RAW VIDEO: Investigators respond to deadly shooting at Johnny B's
Raw video shows investigators at the scene of a fatal deputy-involved shooting in east Harris County.



"We were with some friends and we went behind a brick wall," Banda said. "I told them to stay there until the gunshots were over."

In all, Banda said he heard as many as nine shots fired.

The deputies were believed to be working security at the saloon when the shooting happened.

An EMS crew declared the suspect dead at the scene.

The parking lot was closed off as deputies began their investigation earlier this morning.

