A New Jersey man is a millionaire this morning after winning the World Series of Poker.Scott Blumstein, 25, won the event on the 246th hand of the final table. He won the event of the last card of the hand with a pair of twos.He's taking home $8.1 million and a custom gold championship bracelet, made from white and yellow gold, diamonds and rubies.Blumstien had to beat 7,221 other poker players to claim the top prize.