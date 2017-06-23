Police are hoping a sketch and reward from Crime Stoppers will help find a man who posed as an officer and sexually assaulted a person.Houston police released a sketch of a black man, posing as a law enforcement officer who stopped a vehicle on April 2 around 3 a.m. in the 9900 block of Sugar Branch Drive.Police said the victim was forced out of their vehicle, handcuffed and placed in the back seat of what looked like an officer's car.The suspect drove the victim to an unknown secluded area where he sexually assaulted the person, police said.The suspect is described as a black man with muscular build, approximately 20-40 years old, 6 foot tall and 240 pounds.The victim described the suspect's vehicle as a black Ford Crown Victoria with emergency lights on the top of the vehicle, white letters on the side and an unknown phone number on the back.Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.