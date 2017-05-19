A man who crashed into Kylie Jenner's gate last year confessed to the stabbing death of a homeless man in Anaheim, California and has been linked to a second murder, police said.Anaheim police say Marvin Magallanes voluntarily turned himself in for a January murder that had remained unsolved."He walked into the front counter here at the Anaheim police department, reported to the front counter staff that he had come to confess to the commission of a murder," said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.Sabah Alsaad, a 49-year-old homeless man, was stabbed to death in January on the 1200 block of South Magnolia Avenue.Detectives had used forensic evidence to link that crime to a similar killing in October, the murder of Onosai Tavita, 52, also homeless, on the 900 block of South Ball Road.They had made that link about a week before Magallanes turned himself in."We knew that the same suspect was responsible for both murders but at that time, we had not identified the suspect," Wyatt said. "Through his confession, we were ultimately able to book him for both murders."Last June, Magallanes crashed his car into the gate of a Calabasas home where Jenner had recently lived. He later entered a guilty plea and in September was sentenced to 10 days in county jail, police said.Police are now reaching out to other agencies to see if Magallanes is involved in other open cases."We know that both the victims in this case were homeless men," Wyatt said. "At this point, there is no link to any other crimes, but we want to make sure that that is the case."