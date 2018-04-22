Man wearing 'MAGA' hat, Trump shirt attacks Hispanic subway rider: Police

MARK OSBORNE
Police in New York City are searching for a subway commuter who did anything but "Make America Great Again."

New York ABC station WABC reports the New York City Police Department is looking for a man who attacked a fellow subway rider on Friday.

The suspect was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" cap, sold by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, and a red "Make America Great Again" T-shirt at the time of the attack, police said.

According to police, the suspect got into a verbal argument with the victim before punching him in the head on a 4 train as it approached the Union Square station in Manhattan. The alleged assailant then followed the man, described by police as being 24 year old and Hispanic, off the train and shoved him onto the tracks.

The alleged attacker made a number of racially derogatory statements during the assault, police said.

The victim suffered cuts on his head, and was treated at an area hospital, police said.

The alleged assault comes just eight days after a Danish tourist wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat was attacked and robbed of the hat at the same Union Square subway station. In that case, the attacker flashed a knife at the victim, according to police.

The attacker in last week's case does not meet the same description as Friday's suspect.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
