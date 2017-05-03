NEWS

Man trying to escape with baby blocked by robbery

Robbers hold employees, customers at gunpoint. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 2, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A customer trying to escape with a baby was blocked from leaving the scene of a restaurant robbery in Northeast Philadelphia.

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows how their crime played out around 9 p.m. Friday.

One of the men jumped behind the counter, demanding money at Texas Chicken and Burgers.

The video shows a customer trying to protect a baby in a car seat, but the second suspect - who was guarding the door - wouldn't let anyone leave.

Pictured: Suspects in the robbery of Texas Chicken and Burgers at 2226 Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia on April 28, 2017.


In the end, the pair got away with handfuls of cash.

