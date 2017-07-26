NEWS

Father stabbed and killed in Pasadena in apparent random attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Father stabbed and killed in Pasadena in apparent random attack

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of fatally stabbing a father of three in an apparent random attack is due in court Wednesday morning.



Pasadena police said Steven Torrez, a father of three, was murdered by a man who appears to be a complete stranger.

Early Sunday morning, police said Torrez was outside on the patio of his girlfriend's apartment. She said around 2:45, the suspect, identified as Omari Chambers, showed up and started ranting to himself.

"My boyfriend just responded like, 'What are you talking about. What are you doing?,'" said Ashley Lane, Torrez's girlfriend.

His girlfriend said after that, the suspect walked up the stairs and seconds later stabbed Torrez.

"Stabbed him in the leg. Steven did not touch him. Not a finger," said Lane.

Police said Chambers hit an artery. Torrez died soon after, leaving behind his three children -- ages 2, 8 and 11.

Loved ones said Torrez worked his whole life for his children.

"He lost his dad at a very young age so that made him want to be a better dad to his children," said Lane.

Torrez was set to complete pipe fitting school next week. He was working to better his life, to make more money for his kids.

His family has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses and costs for the children.

Chambers is charged with murder.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsstabbinghomicidehomicide investigationPasadena
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What's next in the Senate health care debate
Armed Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
Caught on camera: Day care worker apparently hits toddler
Subpoena dropped against former Trump campaign chairman
Cops: Teen who live-streamed crash likely drank alcohol
More News
Top Stories
Armed Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect
African dust moves out, chance of rain blows in today
Police looking for owner of monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obama health law
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
This app lets you 'date celebrities discreetly'
Smuggled cobras shipped to U.S. in potato chip cans
Show More
1 dead, 3rd suspect at large after jewelry store shootout
Gluten-free diet may put your health at risk
Cops: Teen who live-streamed crash likely drank alcohol
Caught on camera: Day care worker apparently hits toddler
Man saved from life-threatening wasp attack
More News
Top Video
Police looking for owner of monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
Vote shows GOP's problems in replacing Obama health law
Adidas creates new Lifestyle Collection for James Harden
More Video