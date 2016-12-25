NEWS

Man stabbed breaking up Christmas Eve fight
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say suspect is now in custody after a stabbing at the Alderwood Mall Saturday night. (KTRK)

LYNNWOOD, WA (KTRK) --
A suspect is now in custody after a stabbing at a Washington Mall Saturday night.

The incident happened near a JC Penney at about 5pm.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 19-year-old man detained by a bystander and mall security.

The victim, who is in his mid 30s, was found with a single stab wound and was quickly taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

According to police, a fight broke out between the suspect and another teen. The victim stepped in to break up the fight and was stabbed.

Other bystanders and mall security detained the suspect until police arrived.

Police said the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident and there's no danger to the public.

Police believe the suspect and victim did not know each other.

The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newsfightchristmasholiday shoppingWashington
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Queen Elizabeth Misses Christmas Service Due to 'Heavy Cold'
Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings
Man carries his paralyzed wife from house fire
Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
More News
Top Stories
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
7.6 earthquake shakes Chile, tsunami alert declared
Stolen truck slams into Heights CVS
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
Man carries his paralyzed wife from house fire
Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
Texans defeat Bengals, clinch AFC South for second year
Show More
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
Man who went missing at Bush airport reunited with family
Man found shot to death in SW Houston, police say
SILVER ALERT: Have you seen him?
More News
Top Video
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
Man survives in wrecked car for 12 hours
'Candid Catmera' app lets snap happy felines take selfies
More Video