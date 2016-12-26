NEWS

Man shot in the head in southwest Houston
A man was shot in the head on Hunton near Westpark

A man was shot in the head this morning in southwest Houston, Houston police say.

The shooting happened on Hunton near Westpark just after 6am.

Houston police say the man in in "very serious condition" at the hospital. A detective told us the man in his 30s was shot multiple times. He was found in the driver's seat of a Toyota, hanging out of the vehicle. It appears that victim owns the car.

When police arrived, no one else in the car.

There are no known witnesses at this point.

We'll bring you the latest as soon as it becomes available.

