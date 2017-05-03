NEWS

Man shot in head after robbery outside west Houston apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was shot in the head after a robbery at an apartment in west Houston.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the 2400 Briarwest Apartment complex near Westheimer.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the victim was waiting for his boss to pick him up in the parking lot.

The suspect approached him with a handgun and demanded money from the victim. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly shot him and took off with the man's cellphone and wallet.

The victim was grazed in the head with a bullet and is expected to be okay.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates. Jeff Ehling will have a live report at 11 am.

