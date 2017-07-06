NEWS

Man sentenced to life in prison after fifth DWI arrest

Man sentenced to life in prison after fifth DWI arrest. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Montgomery County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of driving while intoxicated for the fifth time.

Michael Allen Martz, 62, almost struck a woman as he drove recklessly around a Kroger parking lot in Porter on Sept. 26, 2016, officials said. A blood sample test revealed Martz had alcohol, marijuana, Xanax, hydrocodone and Soma in his system.

During Martz's sentencing hearing, it was revealed that he was convicted of a DWI in July 1987. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the conviction in 1989. A year later, Martz was sentenced to four years in prison for another felony DWI in Harris County.

Martz's criminal history continued with another three-year sentence in prison for a DWI conviction in March 1995. In January 2001, he was handed a 15-year sentence for another DWI conviction. He finished his parole shortly before the September 2016 DWI offense.

"Once again, a jury demonstrated that this type of conduct will not be tolerated on Montgomery County roadways," prosecutor Brittany Litaker said in a release.

