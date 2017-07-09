Man proposes while under arrest

An Oklahoma man popped the question while he was handcuffed and under arrest for felony warrants.Police body cameras caught the moment Brandon Thompson got down on one knee.Officers say Thompson asked if he could propose before they took him away. They moved his handcuffs from behind his back to his front so he could put the ring on her finger.Thompson's new fiancée celebrated by bailing him out of jail. The couple says they will set a date once Thompson's legal problems are resolved.