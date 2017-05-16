NEWS

Man pours bleach on himself, strips off clothes at San Bernardino Stater Bros.

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness video shows the tasing and arrest of a man who poured bleach on himself and stripped off his clothes at a Stater Bros. store in San Bernardino. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. --
A man has been hospitalized after he walked into a San Bernardino Stater Bros., poured bleach on himself, took his clothes off and ran around the store, officials said.

San Bernardino police received a call from the business around 9:40 p.m. Monday about a man acting erratically inside the store.

According to authorities, the man went to the house supplies aisle and dumped 2 gallons of bleach over his head and body. He then proceeded to take his clothes off and run around the grocery store, scaring customers.

EMBED More News Videos

A man was hospitalized after he poured bleach on himself and stripped off his clothes in a San Bernardino Stater Bros. store, officials said.



The man was eventually subdued by a security guard and a store employee.

"I seen everybody tackling one another, screaming, hands coming up, people filming, going crazy, and I didn't know it at the very moment," described Elizabeth Evans, a witness. Evans said she hid in a back cooler and dialed 911.

A guard and an employee held the man down until officers arrived. The man was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff

Related Topics:
newsclothingsafetynaked manbizarretaserCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
When parents turn to Facebook to shame their kids
Customers held at gunpoint during T-Mobile store robbery
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
Search efforts continue for man last seen at weekend party
More News
Top Stories
Search efforts continue for man last seen at weekend party
Malone Jr. on Harden lawsuit: 'I know he's responsible for this'
Customers held at gunpoint during T-Mobile store robbery
Woman's dog killed at Allen Parkway dog park
Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Sugar Land
Man dies after inhaling nitrogen gas at body shop
'Roseanne' to return to ABC with original cast
Show More
$10K reward for burglars who killed dog near Spring
Report: Trump asked Comey to end Flynn investigation
HPD: 2-year-old girl drowns in family pool
Uncommon superbug strain found in Houston
Katy Perry set to join ABC's 'American Idol'
More News
Top Video
Parent shaming: Is it the right approach?
Search efforts continue for man last seen at weekend party
Customers held at gunpoint during T-Mobile store robbery
Uncommon superbug strain found in Houston
More Video