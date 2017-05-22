NEWS

Man pleads guilty to shooting Stafford police officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Man pleads guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant for the 2013 shooting of a Stafford police officer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of shooting a Stafford police officer in the face and chest three years ago has pleaded guilty in exchange for 50 years in prison.

Sergio Francisco Rodriguez appeared before a judge this morning.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of a public servant.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Stafford police officer short in chest, face

He was just 21-years-old when he shot officer Ann Carrizales in the face and chest.

Carrizales was wounded in the shooting that happened in the 12700 block of Murphy Road in October 2013.

After stopping a vehicle with three men inside, Carrizales was speaking with the driver when Rodriguez, who was a passenger in the vehicle, shot her.

She was able to return fire as they sped off.

Rodriguez was quickly captured by police after a 20 mile chase.

ABC13's Kevin Quinn is following the story and will have a full report on ABC13 at 4 p.m.

RELATED: Dashcam video released in Stafford officer shooting

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspolice officer shotStafford
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump: 'I never mentioned' Israel to Russians
Suspects punch Army veteran, steal service dog
Suspects wanted in Denny's armed robbery
Police: Mom killed 2 kids to save them from evil in world
Report reveals Uber charges riders more in wealthier areas
More News
Top Stories
High winds cause major damage in Stafford area
Wet roads through the afternoon commute
6 things drivers need to know about floodwaters
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
Suspects wanted in Denny's armed robbery
Police: Mom killed 2 kids to save them from evil in world
This plant-based burger is confusing beef eaters
Show More
New juice recommendations parents need to know
Jury selection in Bill Cosby trial to begin today
Sources: Flynn to invoke 5th Amendment at Russia hearing
Report reveals Uber charges riders more in wealthier areas
I-10 connection to NW Fwy and N. Loop now open
More News
Top Video
The best dances from this season of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Suspects wanted in Denny's armed robbery
This plant-based burger is confusing beef eaters
Psychic says she communicates with unborn babies
More Video