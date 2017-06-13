NEWS

Man in wheelchair killed during argument at party in east Harris Co.

Police are seeking the person who shot and killed a man in a wheelchair in east Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A fight at a party ended with a man in a wheelchair being shot and killed in east Harris County.

Deputies rushed to the Village at the Uvalde apartments after calls came in to 911 about a shooting just before 8 p.m.

Investigators said the victim and an unknown man got into an argument, and the man was shot shortly after.

He died at the scene.

Witnesses told police they heard as many as five gunshots coming from the pool area, where the party was held.

The suspect is now on the run. Deputies said if you have any information, you are asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 1 person shot and killed in east Harris Co.
Man fatally shot at apartment complex in east Harris County.

