Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Customers watched overnight as a man in a hoodie robbed a Jack in the Box restaurant in The Heights.
Around 9:30 p.m., the man barged into the fast food restaurant on North Shepherd and West 20th Street.
He pointed a gun at the cashier, grabbed some cash and ran off.
No workers or customers were hurt, fortunately.
Despite this robbery, the city says there has been a substantial drop in the number of fast food robberies in the first four months of this year.
There were 91 in 2016 compared to 69 this year. That's a 24 percent drop.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff