Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant

In spite of this robbery, the City of Houston says crimes like this are down.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Customers watched overnight as a man in a hoodie robbed a Jack in the Box restaurant in The Heights.

Around 9:30 p.m., the man barged into the fast food restaurant on North Shepherd and West 20th Street.

He pointed a gun at the cashier, grabbed some cash and ran off.

No workers or customers were hurt, fortunately.



Despite this robbery, the city says there has been a substantial drop in the number of fast food robberies in the first four months of this year.


There were 91 in 2016 compared to 69 this year. That's a 24 percent drop.

