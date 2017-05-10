Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant

Customers watched overnight as a man in a hoodie robbed a Jack in the Box restaurant in The Heights.Around 9:30 p.m., the man barged into the fast food restaurant on North Shepherd and West 20th Street.He pointed a gun at the cashier, grabbed some cash and ran off.No workers or customers were hurt, fortunately.Despite this robbery, the city says there has been a substantial drop in the number of fast food robberies in the first four months of this year.There were 91 in 2016 compared to 69 this year. That's a 24 percent drop.