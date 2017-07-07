Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1417204" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man who proposed on a busy freeway has been sentenced in the case. Courtney Fischer reports

A Houston man has been paying the price ever since he stopped traffic on I-45 to propose to his girlfriend.But today, the court could decide to let him off the hook.Vidal Valladares, 24, is scheduled to have his case dismissed after completing the terms of pre-trial diversion.He was charged with obstruction of a highway after he popped the question to Michelle Wycoff on the North Freeway near downtown in December 2015.One year ago, a judge ordered him to publicly apologize on camera.Valladares was also ordered to perform 32 hours of community service, pay a $300 fine and had to complete two courses: "Making Better Decisions" and one for defensive driving.He has been reporting to a probation officer, and was ordered not to do drugs or alcohol over the last year.