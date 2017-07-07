Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston man has been paying the price ever since he stopped traffic on I-45 to propose to his girlfriend.
But today, the court could decide to let him off the hook.
Vidal Valladares, 24, is scheduled to have his case dismissed after completing the terms of pre-trial diversion.
He was charged with obstruction of a highway after he popped the question to Michelle Wycoff on the North Freeway near downtown in December 2015.
One year ago, a judge ordered him to publicly apologize on camera.
Valladares was also ordered to perform 32 hours of community service, pay a $300 fine and had to complete two courses: "Making Better Decisions" and one for defensive driving.
He has been reporting to a probation officer, and was ordered not to do drugs or alcohol over the last year.
Man shuts down busy stretch of I-45 to propose
Charge filed after I-45 shut down for marriage proposal
RELATED STORIES: TRAFFIC STOPPERS
Bail denied for man accused of stopping traffic to play hoops
Warrant out for men who played hoops on Houston street
Game of street hoops on busy Houston roadway