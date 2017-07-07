NEWS

Man hopes court dismisses I-45 wedding proposal case

Vidal Valladares is hoping his very public marriage proposal will not lead to any more legal troubles.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man has been paying the price ever since he stopped traffic on I-45 to propose to his girlfriend.

But today, the court could decide to let him off the hook.

Vidal Valladares, 24, is scheduled to have his case dismissed after completing the terms of pre-trial diversion.

He was charged with obstruction of a highway after he popped the question to Michelle Wycoff on the North Freeway near downtown in December 2015.

One year ago, a judge ordered him to publicly apologize on camera.

Valladares was also ordered to perform 32 hours of community service, pay a $300 fine and had to complete two courses: "Making Better Decisions" and one for defensive driving.

He has been reporting to a probation officer, and was ordered not to do drugs or alcohol over the last year.

