NEWS

Man gets 22 years for stealing remote control

WHEATON, IL --
A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for stealing a universal television remote from an apartment complex.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Eric Bramwell, 35, was found guilty of burglary after a two-day trial. Because Bramwell had a criminal past, he was eligible for up to 30 years in prison.

Officials said on August 1, 2015, Bramwell entered the common area of the Wheaton apartment complex on Cross Street and stole the remote control to the television set and fled. Officials said while he was at the complex, he dropped a glove which police later used to identify Bramwell through a DNA match from the state's convicted felon DNA database.

He was arrested on October 2, 2015 and has been in the DuPage County Jail ever since.

During his sentencing, prosecutors offered evidence that showed he committed similar burglaries at other apartment complexes including stealing televisions off the wall, officials said.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said Bramwell will be required to serve 50 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Related Topics:
newsburglaryu.s. & worldsentencingIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mother and boyfriend charged in teen's murder
Israeli Soldier Killed in Jerusalem Truck Attack Was US Citizen
Houston Police officer attacked by police dog
78-year-old homeowner fatally shoots robber
More News
Top Stories
Family members remember 3 hunters found dead during trip
Harris County deputy charged with obscenity
Houston Police officer attacked by police dog
Acres Homes residents are upset about illegal dumping
Fort Worth policeman suspended for 10 days
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
Show More
Local father killed while protecting his family
Dumbbell crashes through SUV windshield
Dan Patrick announces 2018 reelection campaign
T. Boone Pickens back at work after suffering mini-stroke
Folic acid isn't just for expecting moms
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
More Photos