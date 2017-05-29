Man found shot to death in NW Houston townhome

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a townhome in northwest Houston.There are limited details at this time, but investigators have confirmed that a man was found shot multiple times at the 9600 block of Elmview Drive around 6:30 a.m.Investigators said a friend found the body upstairs. They said they found no signs of a struggle.Police said they believe they know who may have shot and killed the victim.This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.