Man found shot to death in NW Houston townhome

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a townhome in northwest Houston.
There are limited details at this time, but investigators have confirmed that a man was found shot multiple times at the 9600 block of Elmview Drive around 6:30 a.m.
Investigators said a friend found the body upstairs. They said they found no signs of a struggle.
Police said they believe they know who may have shot and killed the victim.
