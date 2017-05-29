NEWS

Man found shot to death in NW Houston townhome

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators said a friend found the body upstairs early Monday morning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a townhome in northwest Houston.

There are limited details at this time, but investigators have confirmed that a man was found shot multiple times at the 9600 block of Elmview Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators said a friend found the body upstairs. They said they found no signs of a struggle.

Police said they believe they know who may have shot and killed the victim.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Too many toys? Woman claims she was evicted over toys
Trump honors fallen service members and Gold Star families in Memorial Day speech
Police: Mom locked 2 kids in trunk, went shopping
Portland stabbing survivor's mom meets hero who saved her son's life
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen in cemetery
More News
Top Stories
More heavy storms could bring flooding to Houston area
Pro-golfer Tiger Woods arrested for DUI, police say
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Authorities investigating parachute accident that killed Navy SEAL
More jail time for ex-teacher who had sex with teen in cemetery
Too many toys? Woman claims she was evicted over toys
Track Mary Lee: 3,500-pound shark detected by scientists
Show More
Police: Mom locked 2 kids in trunk, went shopping
Portrait of sacrifice: Art gallery honors fallen Texas soldiers
Vietnam veteran overcomes life of drugs and crime
Teen targeted in hate crime attack breaks her silence
Texas 'bathroom bill' appears to be dead
More News
Top Video
Too many toys? Woman claims she was evicted over toys
Track Mary Lee: 3,500-pound shark detected by scientists
Simple tips to better composting waste
Possible expanded ban on laptops on flights
More Video