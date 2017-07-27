A man was found fatally stabbed inside a home in northwest Houston Thursday evening, police said. Investigtors believe the body may have been there for three days before he was discovered.Houston police were called to the scene in the 200 block of Cockerel Street just after 7 p.m. According to investigators, neighbors called 911 and reported that a woman yelled "my boyfriend's dead."Police said the woman left before officers arrived."(Neighbors)did say she was quite emotional, maybe hysterical at the shock of finding her boyfriend deceased," D. Crowder, with the Houston Police Department said.Police said the man appeared to have been stabbed multiple times and there were signs of a struggle.Although there was no evidence that his death might have occurred during a home invasion, robbery hasn't been ruled out as a motive.Late Thursday, the girlfriend had yet to contact police. When asked if that was suspicious, Crowder said, "It might be that she's still distraught and emotional, but we do want to talk to her."