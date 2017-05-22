NEWS

Performer hurt in fall during circus in Mount Vernon, Westchester County

Lori Stokes has the story of a circus performer who fell during a show in Westchester.

MOUNT VERNON, New York --
A circus performer in Westchester County is recovering after a terrifying accident during the show.

Circus officials say the male performer fell from a wheel during an act at the UniverSoul circus Saturday afternoon.

Video shows the performer flying off the so-called 'Wheel of Death', and the crowd started screaming.

Officials say he was fully conscious after the fall.

Mount Vernon firefighters say first responders were already at the scene and helped the injured man right away.

They took him to the hospital and the show continued.

The performer is in stable condition.

The trainer got away thanks to someone who distracted the lion with a fire extinguisher.

