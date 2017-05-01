NEWS

Man dies in violent home invasion on Houston's south side

EMBED </>More News Videos

Homicide detectives are at a home on Grassmere investigating a deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Homicide detectives are on Houston's south side after a deadly home invasion.

A man was shot and killed around 3 a.m. inside the duplex on Grassmere near Ferdinand.

Officers are interviewing at least two witnesses about what happened.

All we know right now is the victim is male, but do not know his name or any other information.

We hope to learn shortly from police about the suspect or suspects involved.

Jeff Ehling is gathering details and will bring you updates on Eyewitness News.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshome invasionshootingman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump aide to leave White House, official says
Man charged with killing girlfriend in front of her kids
1 dead, at least 7 hurt in San Diego pool shooting
Wrong-way crash sparks massive tanker explosion
More News
Top Stories
Man charged with killing girlfriend in front of her kids
Wrong-way crash sparks massive tanker explosion
Battle of I-10: James Harden vs. Kawhi Leonard
Katy students learn the art of flying at United
1 dead, at least 7 hurt in San Diego pool shooting
Missing teen with autism found safe at local church
ABC13's guide to the new & improved Levy Park
Show More
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
List of deals for Teacher Appreciation Week
Suspected drunk driver sends cars sprawling over seawall
Families question deputy actions during shooting
Woman's eyes stare deep into your soul in haunting mugshot
More News
Top Video
1 dead, at least 7 hurt in San Diego pool shooting
Wrong-way crash sparks massive tanker explosion
Katy students learn the art of flying at United
Battle of I-10: James Harden vs. Kawhi Leonard
More Video