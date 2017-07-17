NEWS

Man dies in Lake Conroe after leaping off dock

The victim's body was found with the help of a fire boat with sonar. (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Witnesses said a man died after leaping from a dock into Lake Conroe.

At around 5:30 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a possible drowning at the FM 830 boat ramp.

A woman told dispatchers the man had been submerged under the water for more than five minutes and did not resurface.

The crew of a North Montgomery County Fire boat spotted the victim on sonar, and after an hour of searching, divers were able to pull the victim out of the water.

Witnesses said the man was at Lake Conroe with two friends when he dove off the end of a dock.

The man had apparently come up for a moment before going back down.

We do not know the victim's name or age. He is only described by officials as a Hispanic male.

