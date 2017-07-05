Authorities in Florida say a man died after he purposefully drove his car full of propane into an apartment building.According to Fort Pierce police, the driver was upset because of a fight he had with a woman he was in a relationship with who lived in the apartment.Police said the couple fought Tuesday and the man returned with four tanks of propane in his car. He drove his car into a ground floor apartment, causing a big fire."My husband ran over with a fire extinguisher to try to put the fire out," witness Kathy Toledo said.Police believe he targeted five people in the unit at the time, including a 3-year-old."I heard the impact. It was pretty hard, shook the house, vibrated the couch, the walls. Everything," neighbor Chris Garcia said.All of the people he allegedly targeted were able to escape unharmed. Police said the driver, 31-year-old Carl Philbert, died at the scene.Thirteen people were displaced by the crash and fire.