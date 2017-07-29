NEWS

Police: Man involved in hit and run could be charged after deadly crash in NW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said a man involved in a hit and run crash ended up hitting a telephone pole, killing his passenger.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are hoping to get surveillance video later this morning after police said a man caused two violent crashes in northwest Houston overnight.

Police said the driver could face charges after his female passenger was killed in the second crash.

The driver was first involved in a hit and run accident with another car at Hempstead at West Tidwell, according to investigators.

The hit and run victims were okay, but police said the driver then took off and crashed into a telephone pole a short drive away from the first scene.

The driver was seriously injured, while the woman in the passenger seat died from her injuries.

Police said intoxication manslaughter charges are pending.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newswoman killedhit and runcar accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dozens searching for missing woman in Montgomery County
Divers to search for missing kayaker on Lake Houston
Teacher accused of kidnapping has teaching license revoked
Woman reported missing in Sam Houston National Forest
More News
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY: Sweltering and dangerous heat expected today
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
Dozens searching for missing woman in Montgomery County
Divers to search for missing kayaker on Lake Houston
Tony Mandola's embraces restaurant weeks with love
$19.5M Lazy Lane mansion hits market in River Oaks
Beloved chains we wish were in Houston
Show More
Charges dropped against man claiming cop harassed him
EXCLUSIVE: Jewelry store owner recalls violent shootout
Trump ready to sign Russia sanctions bill
City official tangled in bribery case dismissed
Body camera footage released in shooting of dog
More News
Top Video
HEAT ADVISORY: Sweltering and dangerous heat expected today
'Game of Thrones' memorabilia housed at Texas A&M
Hardware store transforms into bar with boozy snowballs
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
More Video