We are hoping to get surveillance video later this morning after police said a man caused two violent crashes in northwest Houston overnight.Police said the driver could face charges after his female passenger was killed in the second crash.The driver was first involved in a hit and run accident with another car at Hempstead at West Tidwell, according to investigators.The hit and run victims were okay, but police said the driver then took off and crashed into a telephone pole a short drive away from the first scene.The driver was seriously injured, while the woman in the passenger seat died from her injuries.Police said intoxication manslaughter charges are pending.