NEWS

Man convicted in brutal 1991 Houston murder taken off death row

EMBED </>More Videos

District attorney Kim Ogg said on Wednesday that she will do everything in her power to ensure Campbell is never released from prison.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man convicted in a brutal murder in Houston in 1991 has been taken off death row, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

In January 1991, Robert James Campbell was charged for kidnapping, rape and killing bank teller Alexandra Rendon after he abducted her from a Houston gas station.


District attorney Kim Ogg said on Wednesday that she will do everything in her power to ensure Campbell is never released from prison.

"Campbell's crimes were extraordinarily heinous and vile," Ogg said. "His acts were among the worst of the worst."

Evidence in Campbell's trial revealed that he also committed another kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint around the same time of Rendon's murder.

Campbell was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death by lethal injection.

On Wednesday, the Texas Attorney General's Office filed an advisory for Campbell, now 44, to have a new punishment hearing. Since life without parole was not available in 1991, he will be re-sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney's office.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmurderwoman killedkidnappingrobberycrimerapeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pence: Comey firing not about Russia investigation
What we know about former FBI Director Comey's firing
Missing boy with autism found safe in Galveston Co.
Russian foreign minister derides reporters asking about Comey
More News
Top Stories
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Missing boy with autism found safe in Galveston Co.
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
Lion attacks trainer during circus
Show More
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
First named storm of the season in eastern Pacific Ocean
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
Man makes epic action movie ad to sell used car
Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant
More News
Top Video
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Lion attacks trainer during circus
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
More Video