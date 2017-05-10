A man convicted in a brutal murder in Houston in 1991 has been taken off death row, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.In January 1991, Robert James Campbell was charged for kidnapping, rape and killing bank teller Alexandra Rendon after he abducted her from a Houston gas station.District attorney Kim Ogg said on Wednesday that she will do everything in her power to ensure Campbell is never released from prison."Campbell's crimes were extraordinarily heinous and vile," Ogg said. "His acts were among the worst of the worst."Evidence in Campbell's trial revealed that he also committed another kidnapping and robbery at gunpoint around the same time of Rendon's murder.Campbell was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death by lethal injection.On Wednesday, the Texas Attorney General's Office filed an advisory for Campbell, now 44, to have a new punishment hearing. Since life without parole was not available in 1991, he will be re-sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, according to the district attorney's office.