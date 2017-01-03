Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart

A man accused of using a motorcycle helmet to kill someone at a local Walmart on Monday has been charged with murder.Surveillance video from the store shows Michael Jemison and the victim arguing with each other, Tomball police said. According to investigators, Jemison hit the victim with the helmet causing him to collapse inside the store.The victim died at the hospital.If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jemison, you are asked to contact the Tomball Police Department.