Man charged with killing girlfriend in front of her kids in north Harris County

Family says children watched their mother shot to death, Kevin Quinn reports.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family says Ashanti Hunter's three children were there when she was shot to death by her boyfriend.

Albee Lewis is expected to face a judge in a Houston courtroom later this morning.

His alleged victim was 32 years old, and leaves behind a family questioning how this could happen.

"Why, why, why? I just want to know why, why, why would you do this?" Hunter's cousin Myriane Rodrigues said. "You're hurting our family, you're hurting these kids."



Rodrigues said she had just dropped off Hunter's three kids at their apartment when they came running back outside. The kids said their mom was fighting with her boyfriend.

The cousin ran for help, but it was too late. Police say Lewis shot Hunter several times.

You can see the bullet holes in the cousin's car window.

Family says Hunter and Lewis had been dating five years and no one knew about any issues.

Again, we're expecting to see him here in court later this morning.

