A suspect has been charged nearly a year for a man's murder in southeast Houston.Police said Vincent Mclendon, 28, shot and killed 23-year-old Carlos Castaneda last summer on Mowery Road.A driver found Castaneda's body in the middle of the roadway at Leitrin Way, near Cullen Boulevard on June 11, 2016.When the driver saw the victim was bleeding, they called for paramedics. Castaneda died at the scene.Houston police said Mclendon was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident.Investigators said Castaneda was from the Brownsville area, and had only recently driven to Houston when he was killed.