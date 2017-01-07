A Cypress man, wrongly accused of being a meth dealer, is now working to clear his name.Ross Lebeau, 24, was charged with possessing almost half a pound of methamphetamine. Harris County Sheriff's Office (HSCO) deputies found what they thought to the drug inside Lebeau's car in early December. Two field tests yielded positive results."They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County. This was the bust of the year for them," Lebeau told Eyewitness News.Lebeau had his mug shot and fingerprints taken and was booked into jail. His arrest was the subject of a news release from HSCO that read it "may have kept our children and loves ones free from being introduced to drugs."On Wednesday, the case was dismissed because it was determined the "drugs" were not a controlled substance.He says it was actually cat litter that was originally inside a sock. He says his father left one in his car and gave another to his sister who brought it to the ABC13 interview. It's supposed to keep the windows from fogging up.Lebeau and his attorney do not blame the deputies for the ordeal, rather the field tests."Ultimately it might be bad budget-cutting testing equipment they need to re-evaluate," said George Reul, who added prosecutors practically laughed when he told them it was cat litter."I would like an apology," said Lebeau.He says the accusation has caused him to lose work, not to mention the embarrassment. He will work to expunge his record."I was wrongly accused and I'm going to do everything in my power, with my family's backing, to clear my name," he said.Harris County Sheriff's Office Statement: