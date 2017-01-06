A Cypress man, wrongly accused of being a meth dealer, is now working to clear his name.Ross Lebeau, 24, was charged with possessing almost half a pound of methamphetamine. Harris County Sheriff's Office (HSCO) deputies found what they thought to the drug inside Lebeau's car in early December. Two field tests yielded positive results."They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County. This was the bust of the year for them," Lebeau told Eyewitness News.Lebeau had his mug shot and fingerprints taken and was booked into jail. His arrest was the subject of a news release from HSCO that read it "may have kept our children and loves ones free from being introduced to drugs."On Wednesday, the case was dismissed because it was determined the "drugs" were not a controlled substance.Hear what the item was on Eyewitness News at 10.