NEWS

Man's meth arrest dismissed because he didn't have meth, he says

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A Cypress man, wrongly accused of being a meth dealer, is now working to clear his name.

Ross Lebeau, 24, was charged with possessing almost half a pound of methamphetamine. Harris County Sheriff's Office (HSCO) deputies found what they thought to the drug inside Lebeau's car in early December. Two field tests yielded positive results.

"They thought they had the biggest bust in Harris County. This was the bust of the year for them," Lebeau told Eyewitness News.

Lebeau had his mug shot and fingerprints taken and was booked into jail. His arrest was the subject of a news release from HSCO that read it "may have kept our children and loves ones free from being introduced to drugs."

On Wednesday, the case was dismissed because it was determined the "drugs" were not a controlled substance.

Hear what the item was on Eyewitness News at 10.
Related Topics:
newsmeth
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What we know about suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman
Veteran Allegedly Kills 5 in Airport Shooting, Terrorism Not Ruled Out
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
What We Know About Esteban Santiago, Suspect in Fort Lauderdale Attack
More News
Top Stories
What we know about suspected Ft. Lauderdale gunman
5 dead in 'horrific' shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
WINTER SNAP: Freeze warning issued
ABC13's Steve Campion lands amid airport chaos
Police: Katy theft ring stole $65k from TJ Maxx stores
TIMELINE: How airport shooting unfolded
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
Show More
A look at other deadly attacks at US airports
How to locate friends and family following an emergency
Rules regarding air travel with weapons and ammo
Security stepped up at Bush IAH airport
TEA releases school report cards
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
PHOTOS: You won't want to try meth after you see what it does to your face
More Photos