Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who was photographed with a baby on a motorcycle that raised concern on social media is now in trouble after gaining the attention of authorities.

Facebook user Mitchell Wright posted the picture on Sunday evening, condemning the man for having a toddler on the bike.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office announced Anthony Braddick Welsh had been identified as the rider in question. He was arrested at his home on an outstanding traffic warrant out of the Deer Park Police Department.

Liberty County Corporal James Hobson is contacting possible witnesses to the motorcycle event and developing information that could possibly lead to a more serious charge later.

Under Texas law, no child under five years old shall be a passenger on a motorcycle and any passenger that does ride as a second person on the motorcycle must be seated in a secured seat to the back of the motorcycle with secure hand grips and two foot pegs.

Welsh has been turned over to the Deer Park Police Department on the outstanding traffic warrant and Cpl. Hobson is continuing his investigation for possible future charges in Liberty County.

